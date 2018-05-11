Appeal to find missing teenager from Bedford

Police are appealing for help in finding a teenage boy, missing from Bedford since approximately 4.45pm yesterday (Thursday).

Marley Heath, 17, is described six feet tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, with a dark green t-shirt and a white hooded "Emporio Armani" top with a logo on the left side, and white trainers.

He may have been seeking to use public transport from Allhallows in Bedford town centre.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone with information on Marley’s whereabouts to contact police by calling 101.