Appeal for information following serious collision on A6 near Clophill

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving three vehicles on the A6 near Clophill yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

The accident happened shortly before 3.30pm, when a silver Mercedes A-Class, a Vauxhall Vivaro and a Fiat 500 collided at the Warren Lane junction on the A6. Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed while the incident was dealt with.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant Simon Goldsmith, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a bad collision which has left someone in a critical condition in hospital.

“We would like to speak with anyone who may have seen the incident as they could have vital information to help our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Goldsmith on 101 quoting reference number 248 of yesterday’s date.