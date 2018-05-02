Appeal following robbery of pensioner, 74, in Bedford town centre

A 74-year-old woman was robbed in Bedford town centre on Monday, April 23.

The victim was walking along Dane Street between 12.15pm and 1.15pm, through the alley to Church Square, when she was approached from behind.

The offender pushed her causing her to fall to the ground, and her black leather “Filofax” style handbag, containing cash and a mobile phone, was taken.

Detective Constable Guy Steel-Jessop, investigating, said: “This was an intimidating incident at lunchtime in a busy town centre. The victim was understandably frightened and has been left shaken up. We are keen to find the person responsible.

“We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour in our county, and we are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident. If you have any information, please come forward.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JH/18695/2018. You can also submit information online by visiting our reporting centre.

Alternatively you can call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.