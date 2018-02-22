Appeal after woman is seriously injured in Bedford town centre attack

A woman was seriously injured following as assault in Bedford High Street on Tuesday. (Feb 20)

It happened around 1.55am when the woman left Vogue nightclub and was approached by a man and assaulted, leaving her with serious injuries.

The offender is described as white, slim, believed to be in his early 20s, and wearing light coloured trousers.

Investigating Officer Julia Hinson said: “The victim was assaulted unexpectedly on a busy road in Bedford. We believe there may have been a number of people who witnessed this incident and we are encouraging anyone to come forward with information.”

Anyone with information about this in incident is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JH/8301/2018. You can also contact the force through use their online reporting tool.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.