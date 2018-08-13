Appeal after 2 men are hit by black Mercedes following fight in Bedford town centre

Two people were hit by a Mercedes following a fight in Bedford on Sunday morning.

The incident followed fighting in the street between two groups of men outside Lurke Street car park at around 4.30am.

Two of the men were subsequently struck by a vehicle, a black Mercedes A Class, which then left the scene.

The two men, aged 23 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of affray, one of the men required hospital treatment before being arrested. Both remain in custody.

Detective Constable Mandy Durrant, investigating, said: “Despite it being in the early hours, the area was quite busy at the time and I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.

“We are very keen to trace the vehicle, and the four occupants, and would appeal to anyone who knows who they are to come forward.”

Anyone with any information should call DC Durrant quotoing incident 68 of 12 August on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111