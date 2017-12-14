Animal fun for youngsters at new kids club

A fun and educational kids club is to start up in the Bedford area.

Forget sports, dance, drama and music - the Black Cricket Kids Club is suitable for children aged five to 13 years old and focuses on animals as pets and in the wild.

The unique club is aimed at young aspiring herpetologists, entomologists, biologists, conservationists, naturalists and animal keepers.

Planned and organised by a qualified teacher and zookeeper, sessions involve children meeting, handling and finding out all about a range of animals from around the world such as skunks, millipedes, rats, cockroaches, skinny pigs, blue tongue skinks, tanukis, bearded dragons and stick insects.

Children with special educational needs and disabilities are warmly welcomed and provisions are made to ensure that sessions are fully inclusive.

Sessions will begin on Wednesday, January 3 in Shortstown Village Hall, running from 4.30pm until 5.30pm.

Registration is required and further information can be found at www.blackcricket.co.uk/kids-club

Visit www.facebook.com/blackcricketkidsclub and kidsclub@blackcricket.co.uk