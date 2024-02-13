“An extension of the community”: Manager sets out his vision for Biddenham’s newest care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Bentley Grange, Biddenham’s new £13.5 million care home, prepares to open next month, Home Commissioning Manager Michael Zinaka, sets out his aim that it should be an integral part of the community it serves.

The state-of-the-art home, opening its doors for the first time in March, will provide a luxurious living environment with 60 en suite bedrooms across three floors, and outstanding facilities such as a cinema, wellness suite offering holistic therapies, salon, outdoor second floor terrace and bar. It also brings 75 new jobs to the area.

As well as offering the best possible environment and care for those moving into the home, the aim is that it will bring wider benefits and become a valued part of the local community, explains Home Commissioning Manager Michael Zinaka.

He said: “We are so grateful to have this beautiful purpose-built setting with incredible facilities, but what is most important for me is that this home truly becomes a true part of the Biddenham community.

“A thriving care home is one that is outward-looking, made up of individuals who are valued within and without, and the relationships we build and the role we play in this community are vital in achieving that.

“We want to empower those living with us to lead fulfilling, meaningful lives - to follow hobbies and interests, maintain and develop relationships and continue to feel part and contribute to the life of the community they belong to, as well as the life of the home.”

Michael joined Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG) in December bringing with him a decade of care industry experience across roles including General Manager, Regional Director and Business Development Executive. He has brought together a new team which has already been forging connections within the community, including sponsoring the dog show at the 2023 Biddenham Show.

Bentley Grange is also looking to work with small businesses interested in making use of the amazing facilities on offer to benefit the lives of those living there, for example hairdressers, beauticians, nail technicians, and holistic therapists.

Michael added: “I'm passionate about how our home can be an extension of the community, so we will be prioritizing local suppliers, recruiting locally, opening up facilities and partnering with small businesses in the area, planning community events, and building relationships with schools, charities and groups.

“Happily, we have already enjoyed the warmest of welcomes, and I am excited to build on that foundation over the coming months and years.”

Bentley Grange is the latest home to be developed by the MMCG, which has over 80 care homes across the country.

It will feature landscaped grounds, with both private and shared patios and quiet terraces, with planting to encourage bees, butterflies and other wildlife to visit. Inside the multiple lounges, restaurants, communal areas and social spaces will include Grandchildren’s spaces, designed to encourage multi-generational visits and keep family connections as strong as possible.

MMCG’s group-wide lifestyle programme More…. will be very much in evidence at Bentley Grange. Its aim, as the name evokes, is giving people more to enjoy, with a raft of flexible, personalised lifestyle opportunities to meet the needs of the mind, body, and soul of every individual.

The Bentley Grange lifestyle team will begin by getting to know everyone living with them - creating a personalised lifestyle plan for each, capturing their likes and dislikes, hobbies and interests, and the activities they would like to try or continue with.

The home’s rich resources, programmes and activities will include Just Bowl indoor bowls programme - adapted to meet the needs and abilities of those living within care settings, and More…Movement exercise sessions, alongside use of ‘Oomph! On Demand – an online resource created for the care sector, offering a choice of live and recorded exercise sessions, virtual tours, language lessons, history talks, music concerts, interactive quizzes and more.

“MMCG has poured all its years of expertise and experience into Bentley Grange – it is an exemplar of all their know-how.

“I am thrilled to be at the helm at the start of this journey and I cannot wait to open those doors and see this community within a community come to life.”

To find out more about the Maria Mallaband Care Group visit www.mmcgcarehomes.co.uk/care-homes/bentley-grange