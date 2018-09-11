Ampthill Singers announce date for their big autumn fundraiser

Make a date for Ampthill Singers big fundraising concert of the year, which they have been rehearsing for since February.

The singers stage a concert in the autumn that always seems to surpass the one they put on the year before, and this year the concerts will be held on November 9 and 10.

Last year’s concert was a sellout which meant a fantastic result for the charities supported - Sands (Still birth and neonatal death society) and Age UK Bedford were the chosen two.

The two charities were presented with cheques at a special evening earlier this year to celebrate the year of fundraising, with each charity receiving £2,500.

The £5000, when added to all previous efforts, brings donations to many local charities to £40,000.

Over the years the singers have donated to 24 different groups, including Keech Cottage, Hearing Dogs for the Deaf, Beds Garden Carers, Air Ambulance, Parkinson’s and more.

The Ampthill Singers start early in the year for their concert in November because of the preparation as the events have become renowned for their spectacular compositions created by the production team.

It is a real variety to suit all age groups and tastes when the stage comes alive with movement, colour, costume changes, part songs and solos.

A spokeswoman said: “There is lots of comedy, joyous uplifting songs and sometime ones that could bring a tear to your eyes. We love audience participation, the more you join in the better we sing. During the year we also sing at various other venues, senior citizens clubs, fetes, stores, anywhere we can get a donation or rattle our buckets.

“Make enquiries if you have an occasion we could participate in, and if you are happy to give us a donation, we’d love to help if we are free. We have even sang at two weddings.”

The concert this year is named ‘Decades’ and contains songs from the 1920 to 2000, with a tribute to the end of the First World War. It will be held as usual at Ampthill Methodist Church on November 9-10 at 7.30pm.

The charities chosen this year are Chums and Beds Stroke Recovery Support Association. Tickets, which will be on sale from the middle of October at Country Properties in Ampthill or by calling 01525 630622, are adults £10, concessions £8, children under 12 £6, family tickets 2x2 £25.

If you are interested in joining the singers, contact the number above.