Ampthill pub voted Prostate Cancer UK’s ‘Favourite Local of 2018’

The Engine and Tender pub at Ampthill has been voted Prostate Cancer UK’s “Favourite Local of 2018” after launching a summer-long, town-wide campaign to raise £20,000 to fight the disease.

Already the campaign which has grown into “Ampthill versus Prostate Cancer” has raised more than £8,000, with four months still to go.

And the judges who included former darts star Bobby George, TV personality Gregg Wallace and Campaign for Real Ale chief executive Tim Page – praised the organisers for getting the whole of the Georgian market town involved.

One judge commented: “Forget Men United Arms – this really is a Whole Community United Arms. I’m so impressed by what they are doing. This pub has gone to town – quite literally.”

A charity spokesman said: “The fund-raising and awareness work within the pub is fantastic and imaginative. Turning the project into Ampthill versus Prostate Cancer was inspired.”

All seven pubs in the town along with the Wingfield Club are arranging various fund-raising events, while many shops and local businesses are also supporting the campaign.

The spokesman added:“It must have taken an incredible amount of work to co-ordinate the other pubs and businesses. To get the mayor involved and raise funds at the town’s gala day opens wider possibilities for awareness.”

Almost 12,000 men now die from prostate cancer every year ­– the equivalent of one every 45 minutes – and statistics suggest that 834 current residents of Ampthill will develop it.

Local businessman Steve Butler, 63, said: “The team is delighted that in such a short time the Engine and Tender and the Ampthill versus Prostate Cancer campaign has been honoured in this way.

“More than £8,000 has already been raised on course to the £20.000 target and we’ve many more exciting events lined up, including a beer festival at the Wingfield Club on August 4 and 5, a family day at the Queensmen Football Club on August 25 and a fantastic car rally around Europe in September. Then we will finally wind up the campaign with a Grand Ball at Ampthill Cricket Club.”