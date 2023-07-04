Dave was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, but he is now stabe

A dad has raised more than £9k for Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust ahead of a special pre-season charity football game.

Dad-of-three Dave Bateson, from Ampthill, was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and found that it spread to his spine, liver, and lungs. After receiving a course of immunotherapy at Addenbrooke Hospital, his cancer has stabilised.

Now, Dave wants to give something back to Addenbrooke by helping to raise money to support more research in the area and help other families.

Right: Dave Bateson, with Ampthill Town FC chairman Gary Maidment

Dave is a huge football fan whose 18-year-old son, Jack, has recently signed a professional contract with Luton Town. The 47-year-old to set up a Just Giving donations page as he organises a pre-season charity friendly game between Luton Town Under 21s and his home club, Ampthill Town FC.

Within hours of setting up the page, donations flooded in A staggering £9,359 has been raised whilst hundreds of locals have also bought tickets for the pre-season game at Ampthill Town FC on July 18 at 7.30pm. All money from the tickets will also be donated to charity.

He said: “My son, Jack, has played for many years at Luton Academy and with my links to Ampthill Town too, this seemed the perfect idea to organise a charity pre-friendly game.”

Dave called on the community to come along to the match and support the charity. He said: "[Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust] have been absolutely incredible and do some amazing work to improve the lives of so many people. To think I’m living my normal life with cancer is mind-blowing.”

Ampthill Town FC’s chairman Gary Maidment said the club wanted to support Dave’s fundraising in every way they could. He said: “When I learned about Dave's courageous battle, I knew we had to lend a hand. Ampthill Town Football Club isn't just a football club; we are the heartbeat of our community.

"And we couldn't be prouder to host this match, where every penny raised will make a difference.”