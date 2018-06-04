Ambulance service supporters thanked during volunteer week

The legion of ambulance service supporters are being celebrated to mark National Volunteers’ Week, June 1-7.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) engages the support of volunteers in a variety of different roles, including community first responders (CFRs), volunteer car drivers and members of the trust’s Community Engagement Group (CEG). The Community Engagement Group is an independent group of volunteers from around the region who help identify ways of improving services and support EEAST with a range of activities.

Community first responders are trained by EEAST to attend certain types of emergency calls in the area where they live or work. Their aim is to reach a potentially life-threatening emergency in the first vital minutes before the ambulance crew arrives. There are 869 CFRs across the EEAST region.

Chaplains also play an integral part within the ambulance service offering pastoral, emotional and spiritual support to all levels of staff and volunteers regardless of their faith, belief or none.

Chief executive Robert Morton said: “We are very lucky to be supported by our volunteers; they help us deliver our mission to provide a safe and effective healthcare service to all our communities in the east of England. Our volunteers do make the difference; thank you!”

For more information on the types of volunteering opportunities available at the East of England Ambulance Service, visit: https://www.eastamb.nhs.uk/join-the-team/volunteering-and-volunteers.htm