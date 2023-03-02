Amazon centre in Milton Keynes delivers welcome support to Bedford homelessness charity

The charity aims to tackle homelessness and social exclusion in Bedford

The Amazon centre in Milton Keynes has delivered welcome support to a Bedford homelessness charity.Emmaus Carlton delivers support to people who have experienced or been at risk of homelessness in Bedford. The charity offers a home and a new beginning to vulnerable people.

Now it has received a £1,000 donation from the team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes.

The donation from Amazon will be used to support Emmaus Carlton’s ‘Stomps’, a weekly session that involves former homeless residents providing, food, cold weather garments and friendship to those in need in Bedford.

Speaking on the donation, Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: “The work Emmaus Carlton does is vital to so many people facing difficult times in their lives. We appreciate what they do for people across Bedford and hope that, with the help of this donation, they can keep up the fantastic support.”

Dean Bourke, a trustee from Emmaus Carlton, added: “On behalf of the team at Emmaus Carlton, I would like to say a big thank you to Victor and the team at Amazon in Milton Keynes for their support. Donations like this are always so appreciated and can make such a difference for the residents staying with us.”

The donation to Emmaus Carlton was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.