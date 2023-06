The bridge has now been inspected and it’s been deemed safe

All trains in the area are now delayed after a car collided with a railway bridge at Flitwick.

The incident happened just after 10am today (Wednesday).

The damage of the bridge has now been inspected and it has been deemed safe for trains to run over once again.

The crash happened just after 10am

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some late running services may be amended and not call at all the usual stations.

This may mean you have to change trains to reach your destination