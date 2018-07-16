All the fun of the fair at the Blakesley Show with Michael Graham

The Blakesley Show is all set for another successful year celebrating the very best of British livestock, local food, and rural skills.

Michael Graham Estate Agents has been sponsoring the popular show in South Northamptonshire for 14 consecutive years.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, August 4, at Blakesley Heath Farm (NN12 8HN).

A spokesman for Michael Graham said; “We’re preparing to pull out all the stops (and corks) at our stand this year.

“Now that we’re officially enjoying summer and not just a heatwave, what better way to spend a Saturday in the country?”

“Described in some quarters as London Fashion Week for farm animals, the stars of country shows are the magnificent cattle, superb sheep and the cleanest, sweetest smelling pigs you’ve ever seen.

“Shampooing and grooming behind the scenes must surely be a sight to behold.

“This year the 134th Blakesley Show has about 65 showing classes for cattle and sheep, 70 for horses and a small section for exhibiting produce.

“Sheep shearing, a gymkhana and a display of vintage farm machinery are regular highlights of this traditional rural show, with the not so traditional-sounding Kangaroo Kid Quad Bike Stunt Show ready to set pulses racing in the main ring.

“And if you like to shop, you won’t be disappointed - hundreds of trade stands turn up to tempt around 3,500 expected visitors.”

The Michael Graham stand this year has a fabulous fun fair theme with a traditional coconut shy and candyfloss, and a horsebox bar stocked with everything from gin to prosecco.

Entry to the Show is £12 for adults, £5 for under 16s, and under-eights go free.

The spokesman added: “The £25 family ticket admits two adults and up to three children making this a showstoppingly good value, fun, family day out.

“Pop the date in your diary and we look forward to seeing you there!

