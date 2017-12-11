All school transport cancelled across Bedford today

Motorists are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel and allow extra time for journeys during the current snow and cold weather.

Bedford Borough Council gritters and snow ploughs are undertaking frequent full runs across all of the borough’s priority routes to tackle snow and icy conditions.

Council gritters were out out four times in the three days prior to snow falling and started at 5.00am on Sunday morning. Since the snow fell the Council has been constantly ploughing and gritting the network, and that work will continue into the night.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice overnight with all school transport cancelled for today. (Dec 11)