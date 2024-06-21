All lanes on M1 northbound have reopened between Toddington and Bedford
The M1 northbound has now reopened after a heavy goods vehicle broke down between Toddington and Bedford.
Two of three lanes between Junction 12 Toddington and Junction 13 Bedford were closed earlier this afternoon (June 21) due to the lorry.
National Highways East said: "Please still allow extra time for your journey whilst delays clear. Thank you for your patience. Have a safe onward journey."
