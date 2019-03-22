All aboard for Bunyan cruises on the river at Bedford

Following their most successful season in 2018, the John Bunyan Boat team have unveiled their cruise programme for the new season.

The public and special cruise favourites are included along with some new ones.

This year’s public cruises launch in time for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend with their first monthly Jazz Cruise of the season which sails from The Barns Hotel on Thursday, April 18. Music is from Rachel & Friends.

On Easter Saturday evening at 6.30pm there is a Fish and Chip Supper Cruise from Sovereigns Quay, next to Star Rowing Club, and close to Riverside Bedford.

On Easter Sunday there is an Afternoon Tea For Two Cruise from Priory Marina at 2.30pm sailing downstream through Cardington Lock.

On Easter Monday there are short cruises along the Embankment, leaving from Sovereigns Quay, next to Star Rowing Club, and close to Riverside Bedford.

The usual Thursday Afternoon Public Cruises from Sovereigns Quay to Cardington Lock, start on Thursday, April 25.

Other favourite cruises such as the Sunday Afternoon Cruises, the Barns Hotel Afternoon Tea Cruise, are running from May onwards.

The Motown-Soul Cruise with DJ Keith Stewart runs on a monthly basis starting May 9.

The Anchor Lunch Cruise to The Anchor Inn, Great Barford with return by coach sails from Priory Marina, the first one being June 20 at 10am.

The Walkers Special run on Thursdays at 1.30pm offering a one way ride from Priory Marina to Sovereigns Quay, in the town centre. Passengers are then free to enjoy Bedford Town Centre with a walk back alongside the river to Priory Marina.

The Folk On The Boat cruises, run in association with Mill Race Folk and featuring various folk music artistes, start on Thursday, May 23.

Full details of the cruises, times, prices can be found on the website www.johnbunyanboat.org