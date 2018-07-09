Airport runway markings inspire winning clothing design for Bedford student

A student from Bedford College has won the top prize in a professional clothing design contest.

Summer Gill was overall winner in the Professional Clothing Awards’ (PCA) Vision 2018 international student design competition.

Summer’s overall winning design was created with airport personnel in mind and demonstrated creativity, versatility, professionalism and technical understanding of the job requirements.

She said: “I was inspired by streetwear fashion and wanted to create a garment that was both practical for work and fashionable enough to wear off the job.

“The detailed shapes on both my outer jacket and trousers were inspired by airport runway markings, a direct link to my chosen job of airport ground staff.”

Supported by Invista’s Cordura brand, YKK Corporation and Gerber Technology, the awards were held at a gala event in London.

The contest was opened to students from participating universities and colleges across Europe for the first pan-European contest.

Students were challenged to develop unique designs that not only help meet the needs of workers but enhance their ability to perform the job as well.

PCA VISION 2018 student designer workwear contest is a quest to shine a light on young designers looking to make their mark on the professional clothing industry.

The PCA have been established to recognise the international uniform supply chain and reward exceptional workwear and corporate clothing from around the world.

The awards cover all facets of the working garment industry. For more details visit www.professionalclothingawards.com and www.cordura.com