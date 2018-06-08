Air ambulance called to road crash west of Bedford

A man aged in his 70s suffered a serious leg injury in a road traffic collision to the west of Bedford on Thursday morning.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle and the Magpas Air Ambulance flew him to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, near Cambridge.

He was described as being in a “serious but stable” condition by the air ambulance’s enhanced medical team.

The air ambulance landed at 10.44am with Magpas doctor Ali Hieatt and paramedic Alex Pearce.They assessed the patient and sededated the man at the scene before flying him to hospital.

The Magpas Air Ambulance helicopter crew, who flew the patient and the medical team, were pilot Chris Sherriff and crewmember Lee Kennedy.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew and Bedfordshire Police were also in attendance at the scene.