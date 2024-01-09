A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition

The air ambulance was called to a medical emergency at Bedford Park this morning (Tuesday).

The police were also at the incident were reports on social media said a man needed CPR.

One bystander said: “It looked like a major incident, quite close to the Bandstand with four police cars, two land ambulances and one air ambulance at the scene.”

The scene eat Bedford Park earlier today