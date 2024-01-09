News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Air ambulance at Bedford Park following medical emergency

A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition
By Clare Turner
Published 9th Jan 2024, 13:04 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 17:36 GMT
The air ambulance was called to a medical emergency at Bedford Park this morning (Tuesday).

The police were also at the incident were reports on social media said a man needed CPR.

One bystander said: “It looked like a major incident, quite close to the Bandstand with four police cars, two land ambulances and one air ambulance at the scene.”

The scene eat Bedford Park earlier todayThe scene eat Bedford Park earlier today
The scene at Bedford Park earlier today
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said: “One ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and the Magpas air ambulance were called to Bedford Park this morning following reports of a man with a medical emergency. One man was transported to Bedford Hospital by road ambulance in a serious condition.”

