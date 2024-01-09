Air ambulance at Bedford Park following medical emergency
The air ambulance was called to a medical emergency at Bedford Park this morning (Tuesday).
The police were also at the incident were reports on social media said a man needed CPR.
One bystander said: “It looked like a major incident, quite close to the Bandstand with four police cars, two land ambulances and one air ambulance at the scene.”
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said: “One ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and the Magpas air ambulance were called to Bedford Park this morning following reports of a man with a medical emergency. One man was transported to Bedford Hospital by road ambulance in a serious condition.”