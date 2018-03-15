Aim for top job apprentices told at Bedford day nursery

Would-be nursery practitioners at Lavenders Day Nursery in Bedford were not only being celebrated during National Apprentice Week they are also being encouraged to aim for the boss’s job.

Putting the spotlight on her three apprentices and treating them to chocolates and a special lunch as part of the national celebrations, Jessica Darcy, deputy manager of the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ day nursery in Bushmead Avenue, said her job should be in their sights.

She said: “We want all our apprentices to be ambitious about their careers with us and confident that our training and mentoring programmes will help them to develop, personally and professionally, within our organisation.

“As employee owners, we are all invested in each other and ensuring that the children in our care receive the best possible start in life. Talented, skilled and ambitious young people on clearly defined career paths will get us there.”

Describing the three apprentices as enthusiastic, dedicated and popular members of the Lavenders staff team, Jessica said they deserved recognition for their invaluable contributions to nursery life.

The apprentices are Niamh Cook, 19, Anna Hope Johnson and Jayda Brown, both 17, who are not only benefitting from increased study time away from nursery but also a full range of new training opportunities.

The apprentices each received a box of chocolates and were treated to a special buffet lunch where every member of staff brought in a homemade dish for the celebrations.

Jayda, who qualifies in April 2019, said: “I love my job and I am happy and proud to be a member of this team. They have all supported and encouraged me in my studies and praised me when I have done well. That is why this is such a surprise.”

Lavenders Day Nursery is part of the award-winning, employee-owned, Childbase Partnership which has 41 day nurseries, mostly rated Ofsted ‘Outstanding’, in the South of England.