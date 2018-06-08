Ai Weiwei’s Human Flow film to be screened in Bedford during Refugee Week

People interested in learning about the issues facing women held at Yarl’s Wood Immigration Removal Centre (YWIRC) have been invited to an event in Bedford on Monday, June 18.

Yarl’s Wood Befrienders (YWB) and Bedford Film Festival are presenting a film called Human Flow at the Quarry Theatre from 8pm.

The film, by activist and artist Ai Weiwei, will follow the YWB annual meeting ar 7pm. People have been invited to attend one or both events. The annual meeting is free to attend, and the film showing will be £8/6.

YWB volunteers provide a regular visitor and practical support to women detained at Yarl’s Wood Immigration Removal Centre, many of whom are seeking Asylum in the UK.

Refugee Week (June 18-24) is being taken as an important opportunity to highlight YWB’s work, and also the issues facing the wider refugee population.

Ali Brumfitt, volunteer coordinator for YWB said: “Research has shown that asylum seekers, and women in general, are particularly vulnerable to suffering from depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress as a result of being held in immigration detention.

“During Refugee Week we want to raise awareness of the issues facing women held at YWIRC and highlight the importance of the human contact and emotional support provided by volunteer befrienders. ”

People interested in learning more about befriending can contact Yarl’s Wood Befrienders on: 01234 272090, email info@ywbefrienders.org or visit the website: ywbefrienders.org