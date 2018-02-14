Action taken after structural defect spotted at bridge in Bedford borough

A structural defect has been spotted at a bridge in Bedford Borough.

A recent inspection at Church End Culvert, in Ravensden, identified a ‘localised structural defect’ at the bridge over Ravensden Brook, in Church End.

Bedford Borough Council closed a lane, to allow the road to remain open and ‘minimise disruption’.

An investigation and repair works will be “completed as swiftly as possible”.

A council spokesman said a long term solution to strengthen the bridge continues to be looked into.

The council is working to establish the least disruptive feasible option for this works. In the meantime, it will continue to monitor the structure of the bridge to ensure it can remain open until the long term works are completed.

Cllr Charles Royden, the council’s portfolio holder for transport said: “We apologise for any disruption that local residents face while these crucial works are carried out.

“We have done all we can to minimise problems, but the more immediate and long terms works are necessary to ensure that this road to Ravensden and the surrounding areas can safely remain open.

“We will continue to work with local residents, parish councils, and contractors to minimise disruption and ensure those affected by road closures are kept up-to-date.”