By Clare Turner
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST
The fire at Pendennis Road, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Fire Station)The fire at Pendennis Road, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Fire Station)
Quick-thinking firefighters stopped a blaze from getting out of hand in Bedford in the early hours of yesterday.

Crews were called to a semi-detached end terrace property in Pendennis Road at 5.19am yesterday (Sunday).

The fire had started in the rear garden and spread to the roof of the property.

Firefighters from Bedford and Kempston used a triple extension ladder, two hose reels, one covering jet and a thermal imaging camera to put it out.

In a post on social media, Bedford Community Fire Station said: “A fire that started in the garden spread to the roof of a neighbouring property. Swift actions by the crews on scene stopped the fire spreading further.

“Smoke detectors alerted the residents to the fire.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental.

