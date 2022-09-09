‘Accidental fire’ damages terraced house in village between Milton Keynes and Bedford
The fire service announced yesterday that they were dealing with the ‘well-developed’ fire.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that a house fire in Cranfield was caused accidentally yesterday (September 8).
They said: “The first floor and roof are 100% damaged by fire and the ground floor has been 100% damaged by water.”
The fire at the mid-terraced housing block on Hare Lane was attended by firefighters who used breathing equipment, a jet, two hose reels and an aerial platform to extinguish the flames.