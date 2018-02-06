Academy students from Bedford hold readings at Holocaust Memorial Day

Students from Goldington Academy were representatives at this year’s Holocaust Memorial Commemoration held in Bedford.

Ten Anne Frank Ambassadors from Year 8 read quotes from Anne Frank’s Diary to members of the public as they reflected on this tragic time in world history, on Monday, January 29.

The pupils then spoke to members of the public at the Higgins Gallery about the work they had been doing in school around this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day theme ‘The Power of Words’.

Assistant headteacher Will Atkinson said: “We were delighted to have Goldington pupils playing such a pivotal role at the Holocaust Memorial Commemoration again this year.

“Our pupils are very proud of their roles as Anne Frank Ambassadors and have worked hard spreading messages of tolerance and respect in our school community.”