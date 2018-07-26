Academy pupils from Bedford are ready to dig in for the autumn term

The summer holidays may be underway, but children at one Bedford school are already looking forward to when they return in September.

A regular Gardening Club will feature on the enrichment timetable at the Great Ouse Primary Academy, as green fingered youngsters now have their own allotment to tend to.

The fruit, vegetable and flower patch has transformed one of the green spaces within the school grounds, with Linden Homes Midlands – which is selling homes at the neighbouring St Marys and St Andrews development – contributing towards to cost of the exciting project.

Principal Paul Ives said: “The school is very keen to promote the great outdoors and encourage our children to get outside and enjoy wildlife and nature.

“We have created bug hotels, planted saplings and now have an allotment where the children will grow their own fruit and vegetables as well as flowers. These will be sold to families and friends to teach the children about how a business operates and handling money. Gardening Club will be held every Friday after school to encourage the children to become and stay involved with the allotment.”

Linden Homes Midlands senior sales manager Gary Cranfield said: “This is a fantastic project and we are delighted to hear that the children will not only be tending to and managing the allotment, but learning a little about business at a young age.”