Looks like the A6 is set to close soon (Wednesday) so council workers can retrieve a piece of machinery.

A member of the public alerted the council to the piece of metal less than an hour ago as they spotted it sticking out into the carriageway on the Paula Radcliffe Way heading north into Milton Ernest.

In a tweet posted at 4pm, the council confirmed that while the road it currently open, it will close.

It's hard to miss (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)

It said: “Our team are on scene and currently, the road remains open and we are slowing traffic with stop-and-go boards until such time as we can get it removed.