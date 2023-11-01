News you can trust since 1845
A6 at Bedford to close as workers remove piece of machinery on road

It might be an idea to find an alternative route
By Clare Turner
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:57 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 16:57 GMT
Looks like the A6 is set to close soon (Wednesday) so council workers can retrieve a piece of machinery.

A member of the public alerted the council to the piece of metal less than an hour ago as they spotted it sticking out into the carriageway on the Paula Radcliffe Way heading north into Milton Ernest.

In a tweet posted at 4pm, the council confirmed that while the road it currently open, it will close.

It's hard to miss (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)It's hard to miss (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)
It's hard to miss (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)
It said: “Our team are on scene and currently, the road remains open and we are slowing traffic with stop-and-go boards until such time as we can get it removed.

“We will have to close the road for a short time whilst they carry out removal.”

