A41 four way traffic signal junction nears completion

Works to install a new four way traffic signal junction on the A41 in Aylesbury are nearing completion.

As part of the final phase of the works, the section of the A41 between the junction of Aston Clinton Road and Broughton Lane and the A41/Aylesbury Road roundabout will be closed

on weeknights between 8pm and 5am from Monday 7th October to Friday 18th October.

The road closure will facilitate the installation of new utility services and allow road surfacing and traffic signal works to take place.

Buckinghamshire County Council and homebuilder Taylor Wimpey have been working closely together to agree a traffic management plan which will keep disruption to motorists and local residents to a minimum while these necessary works are carried out.

A signposted diversion route will be in place for motorists while the road is closed.

Earlier this year, there was traffic chaos on the A41 after temporary lights ground the A41 to a halt.

You can read all about it here.

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey and Buckinghamshire County Council said: “We would like to thank motorists and local residents for their ongoing patience and cooperation while

our works continue on the A41.

“We understand that the overnight road closure will cause some inconvenience and for that we apologise.

"We will be closely monitoring the traffic management plan to ensure we are doing all we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”

The works to install the new junction are expected to be completed by the end of October.