Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The A1 Northbound has reopened after emergency services assisted an overturned lorry that was carrying concrete.

The road was closed between the A421 Black Cat Roundabout and the A428 Eaton Socon after the vehicle crashed onto its side yesterday afternoon (June 12).

The lorry had been carrying prefabricated concrete walls and Bedfordshire Police were on the scene to lead the "complex recovery".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...