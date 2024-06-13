A1 Northbound reopen after emergency services assist overturned lorry
The A1 Northbound has reopened after emergency services assisted an overturned lorry that was carrying concrete.
The road was closed between the A421 Black Cat Roundabout and the A428 Eaton Socon after the vehicle crashed onto its side yesterday afternoon (June 12).
The lorry had been carrying prefabricated concrete walls and Bedfordshire Police were on the scene to lead the "complex recovery".
National Highways also assisted with the road closure, and the A1 Northbound was able to reopen last night.
