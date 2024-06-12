A1 northbound near the Black Cat Roundabout closed as lorry carrying concrete overturns - expect delays
The A1 Northbound is currently closed after a lorry carrying concrete walls overturned.
The incident is affecting the road between the A421 Black Cat Roundabout and the A428 Eaton Socon.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible and use alternative routes.
National Highways East stated: "Police are on scene leading a complex recovery for an overturned lorry carrying prefabricated concrete walls. Expect delays on the approach.
"Recovery is on route for the vehicle and National Highway contractors are assisting with the road closure. Expect delays."
