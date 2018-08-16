A level success at Bedford Girls’ School

Bedford Girls’ School has recorded a strong set of Upper Sixth examination results with 75% of all entries (A Level and International Baccalaureate Diploma combined) achieving A*- B grade and 90% A*- C.

In addition to sitting three A Levels, many students also undertook the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) where 65% of entries achieved A*/A grade, demonstrating the strength of independent learning and inquiry skills within the cohort.

Students are now taking up their places at a wide range of leading universities, including the University of Cambridge, Oxford, Bristol, Edinburgh, Birmingham, York, and Leeds, where they will be studying courses as diverse as History, Veterinary Medicine, Classics, PPE, Computer Science, Fashion Design, Ancient History, Chemical Engineering, Politics and International Relations, Linguistics, English Literature, Natural Sciences, and Law.

Some students are also embarking on apprenticeship programmes, recognising that there are alternative routes to university through which they can earn money and develop wide skill sets. This includes a student taking up a place with the Bedfordshire based construction and engineering specialist, Kier Group.

Miss Jo MacKenzie, Headmistress of Bedford Girls’ School, said: “The A Level landscape is going through extensive change with new specifications, assessment criteria and changes to grade boundaries, it is impressive that in this challenging environment we have maintained our consistency at our A*- B boundary.

“Our girls have worked exceptionally hard, and navigated these changes admirably to produce strong results. They deserve to be extremely proud of all of their achievements.

“I know that as our girls move on to university and the working world they have the attributes to grasp the exciting opportunities ahead. I wish them every success for the future.”