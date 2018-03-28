£6m funding for new healthcare hub to relieve pressure on Bedford Hospital

A new £6m Healthcare Hub has been announced to relieve pressure on the local NHS and Bedford Hospital.

The funding will enable Bedfordshire CCG and Bedford Hospital NHS Trust to develop a healthcare hub at Gilbert Hitchcock House, in Kimbolton Road, Bedford.

This refurbished facility will provide integrated primary and community health and social care services, enabling patients to access services closer to

home and relieve pressure on hospital-based activity.

North East Bedfordshire MP Alistair Burt said: “This investment has been long sought and is very good news.

“I am pleased for those GPs who inspired this and welcome the Government pulling these services together. As I recall from my time as Minister in the Department of

Health, it is a long standing aim to improve GP practices, and this is an important investment in our local NHS services.”

“The funding will be used to undertake the refurbishment of Gilbert Hitchcock House and allow for the co-location of three practices together with Community Health and Care services, Specialist and Mental Health services to create a hub for Central and North Bedfordshire. “The hub will also provide additional capacity to support the significant housing led increase in population in Bedford Borough.”