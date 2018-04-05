600 new jobs could be created following expansion of Cranfield Airport

Up to 600 jobs could be created on the back of plans for a new Air Park for Cranfield Airport.

Proposals for the new Air Park came a step closer with outline planning permission being granted by Central Beds Council.

The plans will help Cranfield University develop a state-of-the-art airport for private jets and help maintain the airport for its research objectives.

The plans would also allow for new aircraft hangars and an associated business terminal, new office space, a hotel and various upgrade works within the airport.

The Air Park will be developed over two separate phases, with the aim of completion in 2024 and the potential to generate over 600 new jobs.

Rob Abbott, Director of Aviation Operations at Cranfield University, said: “This is an exciting time for Cranfield Airport. Together with the installation of the remote control tower, the development of these new facilities will mean Cranfield Airport is one of the UK’s premier private business airports, underlined by its strategic location.”

Jason Longhurst, Central Bedfordshire Council Director for Regeneration, said: “This development will bring a positive enhancement to the economy of both Cranfield and the wider region, providing significant employment opportunities within Central Bedfordshire. Cranfield is at the cutting edge of innovation and aerospace research and development, so these are plans that chime with both our growing high-performance technologies sector, which has demonstrated significant growth, and also the government’s ambitions for the Oxford to Cambridge arc.”