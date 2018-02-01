45 jobs at risk at Bedford brewery

Up to 45 jobs are at risk at a Bedford brewery it has been announced.

Marston’s Beer Company is entering into a consultation period with approximately 35-45 employees at the Eagle Brewery in Havelock Street.

The former Charles Well brewery was sold to Marston's in May last year, along with the bulk of of Charles Wells’ brand sale interests for a “cash consideration” of £55 million.

The T&C reported last year that the brewery employs 300 people, many of whom have worked there for decades.

Bosses were unable to comment at the time on whether there would be any redundancies, job losses or changes when Marston’s took over.

But now it appears to be a reality, as Marston's has announced an £8m investment in a new canning and bottling line in Burton-on-Trent at the company’s Marston’s Brewery - with a similar production function located at the Bedford site.

The people affected by the consultation have been notified.