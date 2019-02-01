£300 fines to be issed to combat flytippinng in Bedford

Fines of £300 are to issued for illegal fly-tipping.

Bedford Borough Council has introduced a new Fixed Penalty Notice to tackle the problem of flytipping two-thirds of fly-tipped waste of which is made up of is household waste

To crack down on the problem, a new £300 Fixed Penalty Notice has been introduced to target culprits.

If an individual is disposing of household waste, they have a ‘duty of care’ to ensure they are using a licensed waste carrier so that the waste

is disposed of correctly. If they do not, and the waste is fly-tipped the individual who created the waste will be fined, alongside the person who

committed the fly-tipping.

Bedford Borough Council cited a case where residents wanted to clear some rubbish from their garden. They were quoted

£100 for the waste to be cleared by a third party, who then dumped it in an alleyway just a few metres away.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “It is irresponsible to allow an unauthorised individual to get rid of your waste, as it can end up being fly-tipped and be a

blight on our local environment.

“We would ask everyone to work with us as we crack down on fly-tipping across Bedford Borough. The best way to do this is to always ensure that you

are disposing of any household waste correctly; with a licensed waste carrier and to get a ‘Waste Transfer Note’.

“Otherwise, if the waste is later found fly-tipped you can be held responsible and what may have seemed like a great deal can go extremely sour with a

fine of £300.”

This new Fixed Penalty Notice follows the Government’s introduction of a Fixed Penalty Notice for breaches of the household waste duty of care.