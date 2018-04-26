£25k boost helps The Higgins Bedford continue wellbeing programme

More than £25,000 has been donated to help improve the lifestyles of Bedford people.

The Higgins Bedford, the town’s museum and art gallery, will offer wellbeing activities to borough residents after receiving funds from The Harpur Trust.

The trust has donated £25,105 to the organisation, which will support a year-long project to further develop a programme of activities to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of local people.

A programme and range of activities that actively encourages and supports wellbeing is being brought into The Higgins and will include yoga, Tai Chi, table tennis, walking, creative workshops, gardening and reminiscence sessions, building on the success of initiatives by the council’s Sport Development Team including ‘Mindful Sport’ sessions.

This year will see the programme grow and develop, increasing the capacity and range of activities, and enabling the museum to reach more people. Thanks to the support of The Harpur Trust, all activities will be offered at low or no cost to participants.

Lucy Bardner, director of community programmes at The Harpur Trust said: “Bedford is extremely lucky to have such a high quality museum and art gallery at the heart of its cultural life, so The Harpur Trust was very happy to make its latest grant to The Higgins.

“Our funding has always supported the team at the museum to meet our charitable aim of education, but this latest grant has helped support our aim of providing relief to people suffering hardship or distress. Mental health problems affect most of us at some time or another, and the type of activities which The Higgins will deliver through this programme have been proven to help people manage their health, relieve stress and connect with the rest of the community.”

Cllr Sarah-Jayne Holland, portfolio holder for leisure and culture said: “We are delighted that The Harpur Trust is supporting valuable wellbeing projects that will directly benefit our local residents. This funding will allow many more people to participate in a variety of wellbeing activities and build on The Higgins’ reputation as a hub for the local community.”