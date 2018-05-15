20-year-old man stabbed in Bedford Park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the arm in Bedford on Sunday (May 13).

Officers were called to reports that one man had been stabbed in the upper arm in Bedford Park at around 1.45pm.

A 20-year-old man received hospital treatment for his injury and has since been discharged.

Investigating Officer Julia Hinson said: “This is a very concerning incident and we would urge anyone who was in the park at this time, and may have information to help us investigate the incident, to come forward with information that could help our enquiries.

“Tackling knife crime is a priority for the force; this behaviour is completely unacceptable and perpetrators will be brought before the courts.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via the online reporting centre, or by calling 101 and quoting JH/22118/2018."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.