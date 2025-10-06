Floki gains European market entry with first exchange-traded product (ETP)

It marks the cryptocurrency’s debut on a regulated European market | Floki.com

ETPs allow anyone to gain exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more digital assets through our regulated exchange-traded products (ETPs), easily accessible via a broker like Degiro or ING.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valour has launched the first exchange-traded product (ETP) tied to the Floki token, marking the cryptocurrency’s debut on a regulated European market.

The product, Valour Floki SEK, is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market and provides both institutional and retail investors with secure, regulated access to FLOKI, the native token of the Floki ecosystem. It is the first ETP linked to a project on the BNB Chain other than Binance’s own token.

Valour Floki SEK tracks FLOKI, which is used across the Floki ecosystem for payments, governance, staking, and access to services including decentralised finance platforms, an NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla, and educational resources through the University of Floki.

The token is supported by a global community and is available on major exchanges including Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, and Bitstamp.

The certificate, issued by Valour Inc, has no expiry date and charges a management fee of 1.9 percent. It is traded in Swedish kronor, with a current price of around 16.33 SEK, and is listed on core brokerage platforms Avanza, Nordnet and many more . Assets under management total 100,000 SEK.

Valour said its certificate product line is fully hedged by the underlying digital assets, with custody provided by licensed institutions such as Copper. The firm’s base prospectuses are approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, ensuring compliance with EU requirements for clarity and transparency.

The launch aligns with what Floki’s developers describe as a growing push for mainstream adoption. They expect regulated products such as the Valour Floki SEK to broaden the token’s reach among both retail and institutional investors.

Available on the brokerages Avanza, Nordnet, comdirect, ING, Scalable Capital, Degiro and justTRADE.