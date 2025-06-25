It's a pocket-sized, drug-free treatment | Zemaflux

A groundbreaking new drug-free treatment for acid reflux and heartburn launches.

Named Zemaflux, it’s the world’s first pocket-sized personal trainer for the oesophagus.

It addresses the root cause of acid reflux by strengthening the muscles that hold back stomach acid - and it’s 100 per cent natural.

It’s also a low-cost alternative that could help millions of sufferers reduce their reliance on PPIs and other long-term reflux medicines for a condition that affects almost one in five people.

Millions are popping PPIs and antacids every day - only for the symptoms to return the next day - and these drugs merely suppress the symptoms.

Zemaflux targets the root cause of acid reflux: a weak Lower Oesophageal Sphincter (LES) and offers long-term relief, not just a 24-hour cover-up.

The LES muscles act as a natural valve, preventing stomach acid from rising into the oesophagus.

As people age, these muscles become weak and flabby, and their function becomes impaired.

This allows stomach acid to rise and produce that horrible burning feeling.

Like other muscles in the body, LES muscles can be trained to gain strength.

That’s how Zemaflux works - by exercising and strengthening the LES muscles to restore their original function.

Zemaflux is the result of extensive research by Anthony Green, a health innovator and Senior Associate of The Royal Society of Medicine in London.

After being diagnosed with Barrett’s Oesophagus, he was determined to find a natural cure, rather than take PPIs for the rest of his life.

Drawing on years of clinical research and patient case studies, Green developed the Zemaflux Reflux Resistance Trainer.

“Most people with reflux rely on daily medication, which only masks the symptoms,” said Anthony Green.

“Zemaflux provides a science-backed, drug-free solution that empowers the body to heal itself naturally and permanently.”

One early user shared: “Zemaflux changed everything for me. I was popping antacids constantly. After a month of using the trainer,

“I finally feel normal again and I’m off meds.”

Zemaflux is available exclusively at www.zemaflux.com