Act fast to secure Winter Fuel Payments, pensioners urged

Pensioners must apply BEFORE December 21 in order to be eligible for the Winter Fuel Allowance | Shutterstock

With winter bringing cold temperatures and soaring energy bills, pensioners are being urged to act quickly to secure their Winter Fuel Payments (WFP) - before December 21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent changes to eligibility - and a complex application process - have left many pensioners at risk of missing out on this essential financial support.

This year, pensioners must receive Pension Credit to qualify for Winter Fuel Payments, a change that has caused confusion and frustration.

And the recipient must live in England, Scotland or Wales, be over state pensions, and have a weekly income below £218.15 (single) or £332.95 (couples), to name some of the changes.

What was once a lifeline to pensioners, the Winter Fuel Payment has additionally not kept pace with inflation or increasing energy price increases.

Originally set at £200 for those aged 60-79 and £300 for those over 80, payments now cover only a fraction of the rising costs.

Adjusted for inflation, the payments should be £370 and £500.

And if linked to energy price increases, payments would need to reach £1,000 or more to reflect the current reality.

Sam Davies, founder of Age Care Bathrooms, who is encouraging pensioners to apply for the Winter Fuel Payment and is calling for its reform, said: "The Winter Fuel Payment was designed to protect pensioners during cold months, but its stagnant value and rising costs are forcing many to make impossible choices between heating and other essentials.”

If linked to energy price increases, payments would need to reach £1,000 or more to reflect the current reality | Shutterstock

Common pitfalls to avoid when claiming your Winter Fuel Allowance

To ensure they don't miss out, pensioners are encouraged to prepare documentation - including National Insurance number, bank account information, and income records.

Helplines such as Pension Credit claim ( 0800 99 1234 - Monday to Friday, 8 am to 6 pm), and seeking help locally by talking to charities such as Citizens Advice and Beat the Cold can provide free guidance for completing applications.

As part of Age Care Bathrooms’ campaign, they are also fighting for the Winter Fuel Payment’s reform.

This is to hopefully expand the payment eligibility of applicants, adjust the payments to match inflation and energy prices and streamline the process to improve access for older adults.

You can claim your Winter Fuel Payment by visiting www.gov.uk/pension-credit to complete the application.

However, pensioners are cautioned to avoid these common pitfalls!:

Assuming Ineligibility: Even qualifying for £1 of Pension Credit unlocks additional benefits.

Being Overwhelmed by Paperwork: Help is available to navigate the lengthy forms.

Missing the Deadline: Applications submitted after 21st December 2024 will not qualify for backdated payments.