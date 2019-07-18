Vivienne Westwood thinks Marston Moretaine's Ellie is one of fashion's next big stars

Being judged to be one of the nation's next top designers by Vivienne Westwood is all in a day's work for Ellie Mackinnon.

The fashion student from Marston Moretaine has completed a hat trick for Bedford College by winning £1,000 in a national clothing design contest.

For the third year in a row, students from the Fashion & Textiles BA degree course have taken first prize in the Professional Clothing International Awards (PCIA).

In 2017 and 2018 the HND Fashion & Textiles team claimed glittering prizes at the national PCIA.

As well as top prize, other shortlisted students included Aimee Hawes and Jade Dore.

Famed designer Vivienne Westwood was once again a judge.

Last year Bedford College student Summer Gill won a work experience opportunity of a lifetime at the international icon’s fashion house, together with the £1,000 in prize money.

Students from The Bedford College Group benefit from training which combines creativity with practicality - as witnessed by the college’s success in the PCIA where protective clothing has to combine ‘industrial strength’ with wearability.

This success, for the third year running, to get to such highly competitive national finals shows how well the college’s courses prepares young people for work within the fashion and design industry.

