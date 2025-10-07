In the land that’s the size of Dorset the big attraction to Brit tourists is complimentary travel everywhere by bus, train and tram, with designs as technicolour as Joseph's amazing dreamcoat, writes Chris Page.

Launched five years ago as a domestic drive to rid roads of traffic, gratis rides are also a transport of delight for UK guests visiting the inviting centre of culture, commerce and castles.

This small, but perfectly formed, country is bordered by Belgium and France while, approached via Germany, you pass the duchy 'pon the left hand side.

The capital city is among the most affluent on the planet, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site in its own right. The ancient fortified medieval settlement is equally rich in historical heritage, cobbled streets, with a charming cathedral and churches, and a cityscape straight out of a Disney/Pixar storyboard.

And, with regular flights that get you there as fast as 1hr 15m from London City and Manchester airports, it’s an attractive destination for a short break

Where to go ...

Walk of life: The Mullerthal Trail, through a landscape described as ‘Little Switzerland’, is a popular attraction among local and visiting walkers. It wends its wondrous way through scenic surrounds that belong on a Genaveh chocolate box.

The Berdorf to Echternach route blends lush verdant forests with dramatic rock formations, including the captivating Huel Lee cave and the Valley of the Aesbach with its unrivalled vistas.

Towering presence: Why visit one castle, when you can explore two alongside one another? Twice the historical significance can be savoured stepping back to bygone days within Beaufort's beautiful landscape - unspoiled countryside complemented by an idyllic lake.

The medieval castle was constructed in stages between 1050 and 1650 before major repairs saw the ruins open to the public in 1932.

Nearby rises the relatively new kid on the block, a Renaissance fortification dating from the 17th century. A guided tour reveals interesting interiors which I toasted with the chateau’s famed Casséro, a blackcurrant-based liqueur, rich in vitamin C.

Growing popularity: The Luxembourg Urban Garden, covering central locations in the city centre, helps "make the invisible visible" showcasing what eco delights are possible in an urban environment.

Where to stay ...

Thoroughly modern MELIÁ: Quintessentially European, this high class hotel is ideally designed for today's cosmopolitan traveller.

Perfectly positioned in the Place de l'Europe building, fronting the European Congress Center, it is flanked by the Museum of Modern Art MUDAM and Philharmonie performance venue.

Putting luxury into Luxembourg, the four star Kirchberg accommodation with 165 rooms is supplemented by welcoming bars and restaurants, rich in multi-cultural cuisine.

Where to dine and wine ...

Brasserie Aal Eechternoach: From "Spicy Summer" Carrot and Ginger Soup and Smoked Salmon à la Bénédicte starters to Berdorfer X Bailey‘s Iced Coffee and Pineapple and Coconut Cheesecake sweet treats, via classic burgers and speciality hot stone grill mains, this is an excellent experience.

The eatery is as welcoming as its warm delightful dishes. Attentive enthusiastic staff ensure excellent service inside the market square environs or on the spacious suntrap terrace. The chef places great emphasis on regional products which is a recipe for success. The menu alternates bimonthly to best reflect the seasons, with vegan and gluten-free options available alongside traditional fish dishes.

The food and culture truly meet with a capacious choice of generously portioned meat feasts to sate the most ravenous of we carnivores, accompanied by refreshing ales selection.

Shinzo: City centre Shinzo puts grand into Grand-Rue as a cocktail bar combining "unique concept and contemporary cuisine style". It is surrounded by the Grand Ducal Palace area awash with lively watering holes Urban, Amore and Le Palais Bar, ideal for spirits.

Best of the rest: Go native at local institutions Café Interview and Kaale Kaffi Vintage Bar, or visit family firm Kaempff-Kohler, renowned for creating Rieslingpaschteit, a veal and wine jelly pie indulgence. But if your taste is vegetarian, beat a path to Beet.

Mediterranean flavours await at Bella Ciao and Onesto Italian restaurants, pan-tastic for pizza and pasta perfection; Haerz - a home for tempting tapas or Bazaar serving an extensive selection of Lebanese delicacies.

Sweet teeth can seek satisfaction at Chocolate house by Nathalie Bonn, a confectionary heaven; cosy bar Konrad specialising in comforting cake and coffee or third generation artisans Patisserie Oberweis also serving appetising baked goods to di(n)e for.

Travel facts

Find out about flights at www.luxair.lu/en

More information about Luxembourg at www.visitluxembourg.com

For the Luxembourg card, visit www.visitluxembourg.com/plan-your-stay/luxembourgcard

Extra, extra: Holiday Extras is a market leader in UK airport parking, hotels, lounges and transfers, all guaranteeing "more holiday with less hassle".

Customers last year saved an average £196 per trip by booking airport parking in advance, Flextras allows change or cancellation without charge. Manchester Airport 13-day meet and greet is £114.99 with an October 31 arrival.

Same Flextras support available, Manchester T2 Holiday Inn overnight stay, dinner and breakfast, £238 based on an October 17 arrival. More information and booking available at HolidayExtras.com or by calling 0800 316 5678.

