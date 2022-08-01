New Corfu finds from villa specialist for an late august or autumn getaway

Each villa holds spectacular sea views and most within walking distance to the beach, shops and local restaurants, all the properties have availability from late August 2022 onwards.
1. Villa Orizontas
Villa Orizontas inhales the sweeping sea views from almost every lookout. From the suntrap terraces and shady alfresco dining area, the property has been designed to make the most of the azure seascape.
Photo: Contributed
2. Villa Filio
A new addition located in a rural-feeling spot amongst olive trees, yet with superb sea views from the pool and terraces and just a 15-minute walk (1.5km) to two coastal towns. Well thought out, the open living and dining space is bright, fresh and welcoming with doors leading to pool/dining terrace that takes in the gorgeous sea views. Each bedroom has its own contemporary-styled en-suite shower room with the option to have a double or twin configuration in one of the bedrooms.
This gives families, sharing couples or groups of mixed age the option to choose what suits them best. In walking distance, the local coastal towns of Acharavi and Roda both have their own beach with plenty of bars, restaurants and shops – or a short drive further there’s a swathe of Blue Flag options. The price for a one week stay starts from £2152 in August, while a week in May 2023 starts from £826. https://www.vintagetravel.co.uk/villas/villas-in-greece1/filio/
Photo: Contributed
3. Villa Victor, North West Corfu
New to the Vintage Travel programme for 2022, this is a house for sharing families or large groups, with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, all set in a peaceful position with outstanding views across countryside, sea and mountains. Exceedingly roomy both inside and out, it’s situated just 5km from the myriad attractions of Paleokastritsa, one of Corfu’s most sought-after destinations. Linked by an internal staircase the property unfolds over two levels, each effectively self-contained as they have their own individual bedrooms, bathrooms, living, dining and kitchen areas. It is this exceptional design that creates an appealing range of sharing options for those larger parties. The price for a one week stay starts from £5848 in August or £2072 in May 2023. https://www.vintagetravel.co.uk/villas/villas-in-greece/villa-victor/
Photo: Contributed