LNER has launched a special new calender to mark 100 years of history

The official LNER 2023 Calendar features some of the most iconic moments in rail history from the East

Coast route with each of the 12-month images taken from modern LNER photography as well as from the archives held at the National Railway Museum in York.

On 1st January 2023, LNER will celebrate 100 years since ‘the grouping’ when seven different train operators were brought under the banner of the London and North Eastern Railway, marking the beginnings of the iconic brand.

The calendar unveils the official LNER logo to commemorate the 100 years, featuring a gold design recognising the heritage of the brand combined with the modern direction of LNER.

The cover of the 2023 calendar depicts the historic moment on 30 July 2019 when LNER’s Azuma train met the world-famous Flying Scotsman at Darlington station to celebrate the start of Azuma services between York and London. The world-famous Flying Scotsman locomotive will also celebrate its

centenary in 2023, connecting London King’s Cross Station and Edinburgh Waverley on the East Coast route.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “2023 is a big year for the railway, as it will see the centenary of both the London North Eastern Railway and its world-famous locomotive Flying Scotsman.

At LNER we are proud of our heritage and continue to champion the qualities of the original LNER – industry pioneering, innovation and excellence in customer service.”

“Thanks to industry legends such as Sir Nigel Gresley, the LNER name became synonymous with speed, comfort and style as seen in his most famous locomotives including Mallard, all of which we carry forward to this day with our world-class Azuma trains. It’s a history that is both humbling and inspiring to us now as we continue the LNER tradition encapsulated in its motto: Forward.”