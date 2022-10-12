Family resort break costs less than a weekend at home, survey finds

Butlin's has so much to offer for families an holidaymakers (photo: Butlin's)

It costs the average family a whopping £348.25* to entertain the kids with various child-friendly activities over the course of four days at home, according to a new study by Butlin’s.

Based on average prices, the new research** found that single trips to the theatre, swimming pool, soft play centre, fairground and pantomime all add up to the eye-watering triple figure total.

The stark statistics are likely to cause concern for parents across Britain, particularly as many deal with the cost of living crisis, which has sent under-pressure family budgets spiralling.

However, the good news for Brits is that Butlin’s, the home of entertainment, is helping families navigate the testing economic landscape when it comes to holidaying next year, by adding a record number of £49 Showtime breaks in 2023.

For that price, at just over £3 per person, per day, there’s so much included in the price. The iconic chain of seaside resorts provides guests with accommodation, access to a wide range of activities, including on-site soft play centres and live entertainment shows.

Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s, said: “Our research reveals the enormous price difference between a fun-filled trip to Butlin’s and spending a long weekend sitting at home.