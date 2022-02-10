A travel agent in Bedford has become the first in the UK to offer a direct Travel Testing Sampling Service - meaning travellers can get a Covid status certificate within 48 hours.

Global Travel Experts, running from Ram Yard, now offers a testing service, with bookings made via its own online portal, and works directly with a UKAS accredited laboratory to provide official documentation of results.

While testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering the UK are being removed from tomorrow (February 11), there is still a requirement from the bulk of international

Global Travel Experts has been offering Pre-Departure Covid Tests for under £45 since the summer of 2021

destinations for travellers departing from the UK.

The service provides travellers with a digital certificate of their Covid status within 24 to 48 hours, with pricing from only £39.90 per person.

Meherwan Bozorgi, owner and managing director said: “Travel needs to be economical for people again. We have never been interested in profiting from testing requirements; we just want to make travelling easy for our customers.

“Testing requirements for travel abroad will remain in place for the foreseeable future and the detail of those requirements differs from destination to destination.”

Meherwan cites the example of Dubai, which has recently changed its requirement for a laboratory-tested negative RT-PCR test result within 48 hours of travel, instead of 72 hours.

He said: “It’s just not workable for a postal-based testing service to return a result to you within 48 hours.

“And this is why our new service is so crucial; where you can come and take the test, knowing that we are transporting your test direct to the laboratory, and then emailing your results certification within 24-36 hours. It takes away the risk and stress of pre-departure.”

Previously working as a Sample Collection Station for Eurofins Scientific Services, Global Travel Expert’s new direct operation operates bookings through a custom-built portal, and is the 'name on the certificate', conforming to all requirements for such an operation.

The company has been offering Pre-Departure Covid Tests for under £45 since the summer of 2021, by acting as a station for Eurofins. In comparison, other locations continue to charge up to £150 for the same service.

Meherwan added: “We decided to go through the very challenging process of becoming an authenticated station, in order to ease the burden of travellers having to travel outside Bedford and/or pay extortionate prices for these tests.”

Global Travel Experts offered this service not only to its own clients, but to all those travelling - and will continue to do so with its new direct offering. As a result, the company saw test volumes of more than 1,000 per month, with 60-65 per cent of those tested coming from outside of the Bedford area.

Meherwan said: “We were delighted to see that our service has brought 650 new visitors to Bedford Town Centre every month over the winter period, from all across the wider Anglia region, and we believe our new service will continue to help support Bedford Town Centre footfall.”

The new service offering is part of Global Travel Experts aim to be a 'one-stop travel shop' for its customers. While Covid travel certification is one important factor at the current time, there’s also a range of other information and pre-approvals that travellers need to navigate.

“99% of countries require some form of passenger locator form, or pre-approval process,” explains Bozorgi.

He said: “But these processes are all different. For example, St Lucia accepts proof of a negative Covid result up to 5 days before travel, but then also requires that all documentation is uploaded digitally to a government portal, and an approval sent back, prior to travel.

"India, different again, requires at least one form (mandatory) and up to a further three forms depending on which city you are travelling to.

“Generally, the admin around travel – especially for those who like to go somewhere new every time – has become more complex.

"At Global Travel Experts, we offer our customers support with this element, advising them on requirements, supporting them with processing, and, ultimately, giving them peace of mind.”