One of only three women to pilot the Space Shuttle to guest at Cranfield event
The Armchair Astronaut – a self-funded non-profit which promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics through astronaut appearances – will be hosting the event at Cranfield University on Saturday, May 10.
Not only will there be a lecture but there’s also a chance for a meet-and-greet, autographs and memorabilia – as well as the option for a VIP audience and dinner.
From US Naval Aviator to one of only three women to pilot the NASA Space Shuttle, Susan will be speaking about her pioneering career; 20 years in the US Navy paving the way for women, her role in NASA Mission Control and her missions to space as Space Shuttle pilot.
She flew to space twice in 1997 as pilot of the Space Shuttle Columbia and you’ll get to hear her stories first hand.
General admission is £49 and the VIP package is £135.
Susan will be joined by artist Becky Hardy who illustrated her book.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.