Broadband relief for village as Sharnbrook is connected
Work to connect the village began in December when engineers from telecoms company Gigaclear began extending its network from the nearby village of Newton Bromswold using fibre optic cables.
With the cable connection between the two communities now live, engineers are in the process of taking the network to almost 2,000 properties in the village either by digging new trenches or using existing infrastructure such as poles and ducting.
The majority of homes and businesses are expected to have access over the summer.
Senior project manager Vikki Ellis said Gigaclear was working hard to ensure rural, often hard to reach communities such as Sharnbrook and Newton Bromswold were able to access the same fast and reliable full fibre broadband enjoyed by larger urban areas.
She said: ““We’re in the process of cabling to properties in the village and we’re not expecting it to take too long as much of the infrastructure is already in place.
“Taking our full fibre to rural communities that would otherwise have copper or an inferior broadband connection fundamentally changes them for the better because it creates choice for the people in those communities about how they work and how they live their lives.”
