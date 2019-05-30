Take a safari to view life-size Lego animals at Woburn Safari Park

Woburn Safari Park will be calling all budding explorers to take a tour of life-sized LEGO® brick animals, which have moved in this summer.

More than a million bricks have been used to create the models at the Great Brick Safari,, which took over 7,400 hours in total to build.

Amongst the impressive LEGO® brick sculptures are an entire pride of lions, a proud antelope and a 1.2 ton elephant that took 1,600 hours to create from a whopping 271,739 LEGO® bricks. Every model is also supported by a steel skeleton.

A park spokesman said: "If you could look inside a model, you’d see that the LEGO® bricks themselves run in criss-crossed lattices, so that they are semi-hollow and easier to move.

"The models will be transported on two 40ft articulated lorry trailers and forklifts and pump trucks are required to move them around.

"Visitors will also have the chance to meet smaller creatures and critters including a mob of meerkats, a pair of macaws, a host of butterflies and a scorpion. Plus there’s a whole crèche of baby models in a special exhibit where you can marvel at the cutest creatures - all in LEGO® form."

For more information visit www.woburnsafari.co.uk

